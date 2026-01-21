Netflix February 2026 Complete Release Schedule

Netflix’s February 2026 lineup features Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, The Night Agent Season 3, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4. Here’s everything coming to and leaving the platform this month.
Coming Soon
- BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (JP)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8
- In the Mud: Season 2 (AR)
New Episodes
- Star Search (Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6pm PT / 9pm ET, Finale February 17)
February 1, 2026
- Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
- The American President
- The Bucket List
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Ex Machina
- Flipped
- Focus
- The Glass House
- Heartland: Season 18
- Hell or High Water
- Homefront
- How to Train Your Dragon
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Independence Day
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Letters to Juliet
- Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
- The Mirror Has Two Faces
- Mississippi Grind
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- Rumor Has It…
- Vertical Limit
- The Way Home: Season 3
- You’ve Got Mail
- Zero Dark Thirty
February 3, 2026
- Mo Gilligan: In The Moment
- Night Court: Seasons 1-3
February 4, 2026
- Is It Cake? Valentines
February 5, 2026
- Cash Queens (FR)
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4
- Samuel: Season 1
- Search Party: Seasons 1-5
- Unfamiliar (DE)
February 6, 2026
- Overboard (2018)
- Queen of Chess
- Salvador (ES)
- Yoh! Bestie (ZA)
February 9, 2026
- Matter of Time
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 7
February 10, 2026
- Free Fire
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
- Motorvalley (IT)
- This is I (JP)
February 11, 2026
- Kohrra: Season 2 (IN)
- Lead Children (PL)
- Love Is Blind: Season 10
- State of Fear (BR)
- What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4
February 12, 2026
- The Black Phone
- How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (GB)
- Million-Follower Detective (TW)
February 13, 2026
- A Father’s Miracle (MX)
- The Art of Sarah (KR)
- Bunny
- Museum of Innocence (TR)
- Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3
- Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip
February 15, 2026
- The Hunting Party: Season 1
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
February 17, 2026
- Sommore: Chandelier Fly
- Star Search (Finale – 6pm PT / 9pm ET)
February 18, 2026
- Being Gordon Ramsay (GB)
February 19, 2026
- Life After Beth
- The Iron Claw
- The Night Agent: Season 3
- The Swedish Connection (SE)
- Wakefield
February 20, 2026
- The Addams Family
- The Addams Family 2
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables 4
- Firebreak (ES)
- Laggies
- Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6
- The Orphans (FR)
- Pavane (KR)
- Strip Law
February 24, 2026
- Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter
February 26, 2026
- Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8
- Crap Happens (DE)
February 27, 2026
- Trap House
Last Call – Leaving Netflix
Leaving February 1, 2026
- 28 Days Later
- Charlie’s Angels
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Did You Hear About the Morgans?
- Dr. Dolittle
- Dr. Dolittle 2
- Forever My Girl
- Groundhog Day
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
- Licorice Pizza
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Parasite
- Radio
- RV
- The Patriot
- The Terminator
- What Lies Beneath
Leaving February 5, 2026
- Election
- Mean Girls
Leaving February 6, 2026
- Bride Wars
Leaving February 8, 2026
- Spencer
Leaving February 15, 2026
- Everybody’s Fine
Leaving February 16, 2026
- Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Leaving February 17, 2026
- Zodiac
Leaving February 18, 2026
- Don’t Say a Word
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving February 20, 2026
- Operation Finale
- Shakespeare in Love
Leaving February 21, 2026
- Cocaine Cowboys 2
Leaving February 22, 2026
- Red
Leaving February 24, 2026
- The Island
Leaving February 26, 2026
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 3-4
Leaving February 27, 2026
- Bones & All
- Bottoms
