Netflix Announces New Competition Series Inspired by the World of Willy Wonka

Netflix announced a new competition series, The Golden Ticket , inspired by the beloved and unpredictable universe of Wonka. Eureka Productions ( The Mole , Dating Around, TwentySomethings Austin ) will produce the series.

Lucky contestants will have the chance to enter Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but there’s a catch—only players who find a coveted golden ticket will gain entry to the factory. But a golden ticket doesn’t guarantee a sweet ride once the gates open; only those who can adapt, strategize, and withstand the unknown will make it through. Set inside a retro-futuristic dreamscape, this high-stakes social experiment will challenge players not just physically, but mentally as they navigate games, tests, and temptations designed to probe their instincts, resilience, and ability to thrive in chaos.

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021, securing rights to the author’s treasured IP and opening the door for further opportunities to expand the universe of stories across various formats like only Netflix can. THE GOLDEN TICKET is Netflix’s first foray into the exciting world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory .

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of The Chocolate Factory to life like never before,” said Jeff Gaspin, Vice President of Unscripted at Netflix. “This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy, and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable. For the first time, a lucky few won’t just have to imagine the experience—they’ll get to step inside the factory and live it.”