NES Wants Customer Feedback on Storm Response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Electric Service (NES) is giving customers who were impacted by the historic destruction of Winter Storm Fern the opportunity to give feedback on the utility’s performance.

NESpower.com NES will review all feedback and use the information to improve its response to future severe weather events, natural disasters or crises. Customers should submit their feedback via

“At NES, our mission is to serve Nashville, and that means listening to our customers to ensure we are constantly improving,” said Teresa Broyles-Aplin. “We value feedback and are committed to using it to strengthen our response to future storms.”

In addition, the NES Board approved a $1 million donation to the Nashville Winter Storm Relief Fund, which was established to provide food, supplies, and debris removal for neighbors in need.

Effective immediately, NES will suspend all service disconnections and late fees through June. Additionally, the utility is introducing an unprecedented level of flexibility by offering unlimited payment arrangements for all customers through December 2026.

www.NESHelps.com for more resources on bill assistance. For in-person service, customers may visit the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. To help customers navigate these options, NES will enhance communication channels to provide swift, individualized assistance. Customers can reach a customer service advisor by calling (615) 736-6900. They can also visitfor more resources on bill assistance. For in-person service, customers may visit the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

nespower.com or nespowernews.com . Nashville Electric Service (NES) is the 11th largest public electric utility in the nation, distributing energy to 460,000 customers in Middle Tennessee. For more information, visit

