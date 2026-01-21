NES Prepares for Cold and Potential Severe Weather in Middle Tennessee

With cold weather forecasted for Middle Tennessee and the potential for severe weather to hit our region this weekend, NES wants customers to confidently rest assured that they are prepared.

It is normal for people to crank up the heat when temperatures drop, but monthly power bills are directly tied to energy usage, and households tend to use more energy during the colder months to stay warm. NES biggest concern right now is heavy snow or ice accumulation on power lines or trees near power lines. Snow and ice can build up on power lines and trees near power lines, eventually causing those lines and/or branches to snap under the pressure and take down the trees. If trees or branches fall into lines, poles may come down and those take more time to replace.

While NES has invested significantly in strengthening the power grid, it’s important to recognize that even the most robust infrastructure is vulnerable to extreme weather and the potential for damage to the system. In the event of outages resulting from severe winter weather, our crews are fully staffed and ready to respond. NES will have additional crews on standby to assist with outage restoration if necessary.

Here are some tips to help customers prepare for cold temperatures and severe weather:

Safety Reminders:

If using a kerosene heater, slightly open a window and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

NEVER run generators indoors. Generators emit carbon monoxide, a poison that is a silent, deadly killer, claiming about 1,000 lives each year in the United States.

Don’t use an oven to heat your home. Instead, use a space heater(s).

If using a wood-burning stove, fireplace, or heater, always keep a screen around an open flame; never use gasoline to start a fireplace; and never burn charcoal indoors.

If your pipes freeze, don’t try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. Use a hair dryer instead, and always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.

If you have pets or plants, bring them inside.

Cold Temperature Tips

If your heat goes out, you can keep warm indoors by closing off rooms you do not need, dressing in layers of lightweight clothing, and wearing a cap.

To prevent your pipes from freezing, open cabinet doors below sinks and let water drip from the faucet at night.

Severe Weather Preparedness

Charge all mobile devices well in advance of a potential outage.

Have one or more backup portable batteries in case your mobile devices run out of charge.

Access a reliable weather app or website to ensure you have the latest details for approaching weather.

Prepare a home emergency kit that contains non-spoiling pre-packaged food, bottled water, extra blankets and layers, backup batteries for essential equipment and a flashlight.

Construct an emergency preparedness plan with family members in case of ongoing adverse conditions.

NES will not turn off power for non-payment as long as the high temperature of the day is projected to be below freezing (32 degrees). If customers experience an outage and need someplace to go to stay warm, Metro Nashville also has a list of cold shelters

that can be found here.

Should outages occur, customers should report it by calling 615-736-6900, texting “OUT” to 637797 (mobile phone must be tied to account), or reporting it directly on the outage map at www.nespower.com/outages. Most importantly, if you see a downed power line, assume it’s live, stay away and call 9-1-1 immediately.

