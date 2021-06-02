Whether you are considering adding a pool to your property or are a seasoned owner, you may still be unclear if you need to drain your pool. And if you do, when do you do it? And how? No worries, the experts at Peek Pools will happily answer all your questions.

Why Would I Drain My Pool?

There are a few reasons to completely or partially drain your pool. Rest assured, it isn’t often. Nor does it need to be an ordeal. The most common reasons to necessitate draining your pool are high levels of Cyanuric Acid (CyA) or an excess of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS). CyA cannot be balanced out of your pool water, so the pool should be partially drained. Refilling will dilute the remaining CyA back to an acceptable level. TDS simply builds up over time, even with exceptional pool maintenance. High TDS causes the chemistry of the water to be unstable and require more and more chemicals to try to bring it back to balanced…but usually not successfully or for very long.

Other reasons to drain the pool could be resurfacing, painting or repairing the pool. But keep in mind many repairs can be made while the pool is still full.

When Should I Drain My Pool?

The timing of draining the pool can greatly impact the ongoing integrity of your pool. Spring and fall tend to be the best times. It’s important not to do it when the outside temperature is below freezing or above 85 degrees.

You also need to wait for a dry spell and verify the groundwater levels are not high. If the groundwater is too saturated, it can actually cause a completely emptied pool to pop out!

How Do I Drain My Pool?

You’ve determined you do, indeed, need to at least partially drain your pool. And you’ve determined the groundwater situation. How do you actually drain it? Well, you don’t…not yet at least.

The very first step is checking with your local municipality regarding proper disposal of the pool water you’re removing. Many localities don’t want you pouring the water straight into the storm drains. And sewage drains can only handle so much water at one time.

The next step is confirming what your pool is made from. Fiberglass or vinyl-lined pools should never be completely drained or they could crack or bow. Partially drain them by approximately 1/3 volume at a time.

Make sure you have your equipment turned off to protect it. Rent or purchase a submersible pump meant to handle the volume of water you’re needing to drain. Using your pool pump can damage and burn out the motor. Or the filter could suck in air and run dry, damaging it as well.

Once you have the amount of water removed, you’ll need to make sure you have adequate chemicals to rebalance the levels when it’s been refilled. Refill it with a garden hose (or two). The amount of time it takes to refill the pool depends on the size of the pool and if you completely or partially drained it. Keep an eye on it. A good rule of thumb is that most in-ground pools take approximately 14-16 hours to fill from empty using two hoses.

Still Not Sure?

If you have doubts or questions regarding draining your pool, don’t hesitate to contact the experts at Peek Pools at 615-866-8800. They can schedule an appointment to evaluate your situation.

Have a question for Peek Pools? Fill out the form below: