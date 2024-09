September 4, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a theft/shoplifting case that occurred at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on Aug. 28.

A customer filled a shopping cart with $952.25 worth of items and left the store without paying. The woman in the photo above is listed as a person of interest in the case.

If you know who she is, please contact Det. Ed Gorham at 629-201-5536.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

