The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced a nationwide recall of nearly one million Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers following a years long investigation into the risk of the lid of the Express Crock Multi-Cookers coming off while the products are pressurized. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin provides background into the recall and numerous consumer complaints, having filed numerous lawsuits on behalf of customers severely burned while using their Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers.

According to the recall notice filed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, “The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

Description:

The recall pertains to the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model Number SCCPPC600-V1. The multi-cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN, which can be located on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

Incidents:

Sunbeam Products reportedly received over 100 reports of lid detachment, resulting in numerous claims of burn injuries, many with permanent scarring and discoloration.

Retailers:

The recalled Crockpot pressure cookers were sold at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Bed Bath and Beyond, other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020.

Manufacturer:

Sunbeam Products, Inc. of Boca Raton, FL

Remedy:

Anyone who owns a recalled Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers may apply for a new lid. Anyone who was burned by a Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers may also be entitled to file a civil claim to recover money for pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

To learn more about how to file a burn injury claim if you were injured by a Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, check out Crock-Pot burn injury claim lawyer Jason Turchin’s article on Crockpot pressure cooker settlements: (https://www.victimaid.com/sunbeam-crock-pot-recall-notice.html).