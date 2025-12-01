Navy Veteran Bill Allen Named Grand Marshal of 2025 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation is thrilled to share that the Grand Marshall of the 2025 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade is Mr. Bill Allen, Navy Veteran , D-Day survivor and hometown hero.

Bill Allen’s remarkable story has been shared with our community throughout the years and he has lived a truly inspirational life. He continues to lead with a servant’s heart, and has for more than 100 years.

Mr. Allen worked at the Murfreesboro Electric Department for 32 years, served as the Chairman of the Murfreesboro Golf Commission for 30 years and was instrumental in the development of the Old Fort Golf Course, served on the Parks and Recreation Board for 20 years, was PTA President at Hobgood School, Riverdale Band Booster Vice President, MTSU BRAA member, a member of the old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame, Babe Ruth League baseball coach for many years and also was a Deacon at First Baptist Church and worked at Woodfin Funeral Chapel for many years, even after retirement.

The Murfreesboro’s Christmas Parade, “A Sweet Christmas” will be kicked off by Grand Marshall, Bill Allen on Sunday, December 14th at 2 pm.

