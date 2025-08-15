Nautical Boat Club is the Ultimate Way to Boat in Middle Tennessee

Craving epic lake days without the stress of boat ownership? Looking for fun, affordable family outings that everyone will love?

Discover Nautical Boat Club—the ultimate solution for boating lovers across Middle Tennessee!

America’s Original “Boating Country Club”

Nautical Boat Club is the nation’s first and premier “Boating Country Club®,” making it easy to access top-tier vessels on demand. From watersports and fishing to sunset cruises, their fleet and service offer something for every kind of adventurer.

Five Prime Locations Around You

Access stylish, well-maintained boats at any of these scenic Middle Tennessee hubs :

Hendersonville – Old Hickory Lake

Cookeville (Silver Point) – Center Hill Lake

Nashville – Percy Priest Lake

West Nashville – Cumberland River

Winchester – Tims Ford Lake

Each site has its own charm—whether you’re chilling on a calm lake or exploring rivers.

Nautical Boat Club Just Makes Sense

Zero upkeep headaches. Boats arrive at your dock fully fueled, spotless, and outfitted with water toys—from wakeboards to SUPs—so you show up and go.

Community vibe. Members enjoy a laid-back club scene, bonding over shared interests and adventures .

Cost-effective & flexible. Avoid storage, maintenance, and winterizing—membership averages just one-third of the boat ownership cost.

Membership Plans Tailored to You

The club offers tiered memberships—Gold and Platinum:

Platinum : Full access to elite boats like wake-surfers, double-decker party vessels, and high-end center consoles.

Gold : Includes newer sportboats, tri-toons, and center consoles.

All memberships include insurance, maintenance, docks, life jackets, and equipment. Fuel is the only extra. Membership begins with a one-time initiation fee and monthly dues that vary slightly by location.

A Hassle-Free Process for A Boat Day

Reserve your boat up to 30 days in advance using the online portal. Arrive and find everything stocked and ready—dockhands and a host will help you on your way. Enjoy a day on the water—whether fishing, tubing, or cruising. Return & refuel —dockhands make re-docking and cleanup easy.

Enjoy A Boat Day Easily with Nautical Boat Club

Whether you’re after high-octane fun or mellow cruises, Nautical Boat Club delivers without the headaches. With all essentials included and boats ready to go, you can live your best lake life this year.

Ready to make waves? Call (615) 232‑9100 or join online to start your membership at any of the five Middle Tennessee locations.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email