Natural Gas Line Ruptures on Old Fort Parkway on Wednesday

September 25, 2024 Update: The gas leak has been stopped. MFRD has cleared the scene, and Frontage Road is back open.

**************************************************************

Murfreesboro officials responded to the scene of a ruptured natural gas line on Wednesday.

The rupture occurred at 1940 Old Fort Parkway. The frontage road between Market Place and Mall Circle Drive is closed as Atmos Energy crews address the leak.

Traffic on Old Fort Parkway remains unaffected and no danger has been reported at nearby businesses.

