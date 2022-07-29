National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon

Al. Neyer is partnering with National Indoor RV Centers as developer and design-builder on their newest RV Lifestyle Center in Lebanon, TN. The 189,350-square-foot facility will provide NIRVC with a state-of-the-art space to meet their goal of offering everything today’s RVers need. Touting a complete package of concierge-level services which simplify RV ownership, including Sales, Service, Indoor Storage, Paint and Body work, and Washing and Detailing, Al. Neyer is thrilled to help NIRVC meet their customers’ needs!

Construction is underway at the 33-acre site with an estimated December 2022 completion. Last week, Al. Neyer and NIRVC gathered at the Lebanon, TN site for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the two companies’ partnership and highlight what this new facility means for NIRVC’s growth as they add 90 employees to the local economy. The event brought together key partners from local government, city planning, and economic development as well as Texas-based NIRVC’s owner and leadership team.

From National Indoor RV Centers:

We’re very excited to take this next step in building our network of service centers that align with the travel patterns of motorhome owners. We are committed to a building a network of service centers where ultimately no motorhome owner will ever be more than 500 miles from one of our centers.

Motorhome service is the heart and soul of our company. It’s the hub of our wheel. It’s our brand. And, it’s how we have built our ever-growing family of customers for life. Our customers know that every member of our team has customer service in their DNA. We are maniacally focused on enhancing our customers’ RVing lifestyle by removing the hassles and treating them like we would want to be treated if our roles were reversed.

One of the great advantages of this new location is the fact we are on one of our country’s busiest east-west thoroughfares. We are ecstatic with the opportunity this provides us to serve our customers from all over the country as they continue to enjoy their travels exploring places both near and far in their motorhome,” said Brett Davis, founder, president and CEO of NIRVC.

Davis founded NIRVC after experiencing years of poor interactions with RV salespeople, less-than-stellar service and shoddy storage.

The National Indoor RV Centers project joins Al. Neyer's growing roster of developments in the Lebanon submarket of Nashville.