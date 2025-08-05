National Guard Opens New US Property, Fiscal Office Warehouse in Smyrna

Mayor Reed and the Smyrna Council, along with other dignitaries, welcomed the Tennessee Army National Guard’s United States Property and Fiscal Office during a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. The newly constructed 91,000-square-foot warehouse in Smyrna replaces the previous 53,665-square-foot facility in Nashville, which was built in 1973. The new facility features:

* 80,000+ sq. ft. of modern, energy-efficient equipment and clothing storage

* 11,300 sq. ft. of administrative space

* Collocated personnel and operations for efficiency

* A new motor vehicle storage area for armored and wheeled vehicles

This move brings 32 full-time employees to Smyrna, enhancing logistical efficiency for Army operations statewide. Major Bret Morrison and Major General Warner A. Ross II, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, delivered remarks at the event.

The project was approved in July 2022 by the Tennessee State Building Commission, designed by Barge Cauthen and Orcutt Winslow Architects, and constructed by Nearen Construction of Cullman, Alabama. Funding was fully secured, 100% state funds for construction and 100% federal funds for operations and maintenance, through coordination with the Governor’s Office and National Guard Bureau.

