In its latest release of “Where to Travel in June: five of the best destinations,” National Geographic says Nashville is THE place to visit in June.

Not only did Nashville take the top spot for travel in June, but it’s also the only city in the U.S. on the list.

In talking about Nashville, National Geographic stated, “Music City hits a high note this month. Its chock-a-block calendar of music festivals includes the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. ‘Bonnaroo’ is Creole slang for ‘good stuff’ and there’s heaps of it: over 150 performances, as well as comedy, cinema, interactive art installations, food trucks, yoga and even sustainability workshops. It sprawls across a 700-acre farm on the city’s outskirts, a short shuttle ride from the centre.”

It continued, “While in the Deep South, take a deep dive into country music at the annual four-day CMA Fest in downtown Nashville. Musicians like Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform free to help raise funds for the Country Music Association Foundation’s music education programmes.”

They also mention Musician’s Corner at Centennial Park and Make Music Nashville as events not to miss.

Here is a look at the top destinations National Geographic selected for their list:

Nashville, TN Pembrokeshire, Wales Malaysian, Borneo Sweden Cusco, Peru

Read more here.