National Donut Day Deals and Freebies 2025

The Following are some chains celebrating National Donut Day with special deals. Valid only at participating locations, while supplies last, on Friday, June 6, 2025.

7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab a classic glazed donut for just 50-cents at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

Duck Donuts

Free cinnamon sugar donut, limit one donut per customer. No purchase necessary & in-shop only. Plus, get 6 cinnamon sugar donuts for $6.

Dunkin’

As America’s largest donut and coffee brand, guests can receive a free donut of choice with any beverage purchase at locations nationwide.

Krispy Kreme Enjoy a free doughnut of your choice – no purchase required! Plus, buy any dozen doughnuts at regular price and get a dozen Original Glazed for just $2 – available in-shop and at the drive-thru.

Paris Baguette

Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase!

Shipley Do-Nuts

Free glazed, hexagonal donut! Online orders use code DonutMonth25. Limit one glazed donut per person with purchase. Parties of 1+ must each purchase an item to receive a free glazed Donut.

Voodoo Doughnut

Buy a $10 Pink Raised Glazed Dozen in-store and get one free doughnut of your choice. Want to skip the line? Call 661-786-6366 to pre-order your dozen today!

Tiny Little Donuts

Enjoy a FREE half dozen box of tiny little donuts this Friday, June 6th! Celebrate National Donut Day the right way

