September 29 is National Coffee Day! Enjoy these coffee deals!

Dunkin’ – Customers will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on September 29 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants across the country. In honor of the occasion, Dunkin’ will also launch a limited merchandise line that explores the way fans interact with the brand.

Starbucks – From September 28 through October 28, Starbucks Rewards members can play the augmented reality game Starland for a chance to win over 2.5 million prizes. Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) by using the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks app will receive a free drink loaded to their account on their next visit.

High Brew– High Brew Coffee and Kroger have teamed up to offer a free can of cold brew this National Coffee Day (Sept. 29). At 2pm in every time zone, a limited number of coupons will be available for download on the High Brew website.

Baskin Robbins-Until the end of September, Baskin-Robbins offers the perfect pick-me-up – a Cappuccino Blast. For a limited time, get a small for $3, a medium for $4, and a large for $5 (promotional price not available with delivery).

Barnes & Noble -On National Coffee Day this Tuesday, September 29, Barnes & Noble Cafés across the country will be offering a free cup of tall, freshly-brewed hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any item from our bake case.