National Cheeseburger Day Deal at Buffalo Wild Wings

Michael Carpenter
Jason Kelce's Picks_Triple Bacon Burger
September 18, 2024 – Looking for a delicious deal to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day? Buffalo Wild Wings has you covered!

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating with a juicy deal – on Sept. 18, Buffalo Wild Wings guests can buy one burger and get another burger for free!

The offer includes Jason Kelce’s Pick, the Triple Bacon Burger, the all-new Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger, iconic All-American Cheeseburger and more delicious burgers on Buffalo Wild Wings’ menu.

  • The deal is valid only for Blazin’ Rewards members, but fans can sign up on or before National Cheeseburger Day to receive the special one-day offer
  • The offer is available for dine-in as well as takeout and delivery via Buffalo Wild Wings GO
  • Buffalo Wild Wings also has an active promo code, GOBONELESS, for fans to unlock 10 free boneless wings in any flavor (applies to orders with $15 minimum spend)

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings
