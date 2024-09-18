National Cheeseburger Day Deal at Buffalo Wild Wings

September 18, 2024 – Looking for a delicious deal to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day? Buffalo Wild Wings has you covered!

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating with a juicy deal – on Sept. 18, Buffalo Wild Wings guests can buy one burger and get another burger for free!

The offer includes Jason Kelce’s Pick, the Triple Bacon Burger, the all-new Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger, iconic All-American Cheeseburger and more delicious burgers on Buffalo Wild Wings’ menu.

The deal is valid only for Blazin’ Rewards members, but fans can sign up on or before National Cheeseburger Day to receive the special one-day offer

The offer is available for dine-in as well as takeout and delivery via Buffalo Wild Wings GO

Buffalo Wild Wings also has an active promo code, GOBONELESS, for fans to unlock 10 free boneless wings in any flavor (applies to orders with $15 minimum spend)

Orders must be placed through Buffalo Wild Wings GO, B-Dubs’ delivery and takeout service. Orders can be placed either in the Buffalo Wild Wings App or on the Buffalo Wild Wings GO website.

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

