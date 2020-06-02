In ceremonies held May 7-8 by the University of North Georgia, graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. Eight of those individual ceremonies took place virtually. The in-person ceremonies were spaced out and the number of visitors was limited to adhere to social distancing practices due to COVID-19.

Nathan Hicks of Murfreesboro, TN, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and commissioned in the Army, Air Defense Artillery. Hicks’s parents are Dwayne and Debra Hicks.

“It was important to hold these individual commissioning ceremonies to recognize the hard work of our new second lieutenants,” said Col. Joshua D. Wright, professor of military science at UNG. “This year our primary goal was to maintain the health and safety of our cadets, cadre, family and supporters.”

Including 19 officers who commissioned in December and those who will commission in August, UNG is on track to commission about 100 officers during the 2019-20 academic year.

UNG, with more than 130 years of experience educating future leaders, is one of only six senior military colleges in the country. For more information about the university’s Corps of Cadets, visit http://ung.edu/military-college-admissions/index.php.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.