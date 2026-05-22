Nate Bargatze Releases First Rendering of His Nashville Theme Park, Nateland

Local comedian Nate Bargatze announced plans to bring an amusement park to Nashville, and now we have our first look at what it might look like.

Storyland Studios shared the rendering on social media, stating, “We’re thrilled to share the first look at Nateland! We’re so excited to be working on this amazing project.” Click for More News

A story in the Wall Street Journal detailed that the park will be over 100 acres and cost $350 million, and Bargatze hopes for Nateland to be a Tennessee version of Walt Disney, except Nate will be the mascot.

Storyland Studios is designing the theme park with a site selected in the Nashville area. A portion of the property has been purchased, but Bargatze hasn’t revealed the location yet.

Bargatze worked at Opryland theme park when he was a teenager and is trying to capture the nostalgia of the park that closed in 1997 to make way for Opry Mills outlet stores.

Other details of the park shared by Nateland will be divided into three sections focusing on his roots in Tennessee, journey to New York, and his current career.

WSJ shared, “Visitors would enter through a 1990s-style mall. The area based on Bargatze’s local lore would include coasters and a ‘Donkey Dive’ ride inspired by one of his jokes. The New York section would have street performers, live shows and a ride through a simulated Times Square with a New Year’s Eve ball drop. The third section would have stunt performances and interactive shows.”

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