Nashville’s Next Door Recovery Expands to 24/7 Admissions for Women in Crisis

The Next Door Recovery (TNDR) has expanded to 24/7 admissions, ensuring women seeking treatment for substance use and co-occurring disorders can access critical support and care any time of day or night. The expanded admissions model launched in February 2026 and was made possible through funding from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council that allowed TNDR to strengthen staffing and operational capacity. Since the start of the expansion, TNDR has admitted more than 600 women during after-hours periods (after 5 p.m.), including late-night admissions that may not have happened otherwise. Click for More News

“Every hour matters when a woman reaches the moment she is ready to ask for help,” said TNDR Clinical Executive Director Amanda Dunlap, LPC-MHSP. “At TNDR, we know that decision is rarely made on a convenient schedule; it often comes in the middle of fear, exhaustion, crisis, or hope. Expanding to 24/7 admissions means we no longer ask women to wait until morning, until business hours, or until it is easier for the system. We are meeting them with compassion, immediacy, and clinical support at the exact moment they are ready to begin recovery.”

The expansion reflects TNDR’s ongoing commitment to low-barrier care for women. In addition to 24/7 admissions, TNDR provides transportation support and TennCare enrollment assistance for uninsured clients. Priority admission is given to women up to 38 weeks pregnant, and integrated behavioral health services address co-occurring conditions in 89 percent of clients. TNDR also offers family programming designed to support children affected by maternal substance use, reducing intergenerational harm and promoting long-term stability.

Through coordinated efforts, TNDR continues to reduce substance abuse-related harm, improve behavioral health outcomes, expand system-wide capacity, and advance health equity, ensuring women disproportionately affected by the substance abuse epidemic in Tennessee have timely access to comprehensive, trauma-informed recovery services.

TNDR is headquartered at 402 22nd Ave. N in Nashville. TNDR serves women impacted by addiction, mental illness, trauma, and/or incarceration through inpatient and outpatient treatment and aftercare programming in Nashville, as well as re-entry services in Chattanooga. To learn more, including ways to get involved or donate, visit thenextdoorrecovery.org.

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