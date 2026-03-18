Nashville’s Newest Music Venue, The Truth, Reveals First Lineup for Fall Opening

The Truth, Nashville’s newest destination for live music, opening this fall, announced the first chapter of its grand opening season lineup. Located in the heart of the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, the 4,400-capacity venue will host global headliners and local favorites across genres and generations. The opening headliner and additional inaugural season shows will be announced soon.

“This first chapter reflects exactly what we set out to build with The Truth, a room where global icons, breakout artists and hometown voices can all share the same stage,” said Grant Lyman, President, Live Nation US Regions East. “This is just the beginning. We look forward to announcing many more shows as we shape a grand opening season that reflects the depth and diversity of Nashville’s music community.”

To commemorate the season, Live Nation has partnered with Isle of Printing, a local custom art studio, to create a collectible letterpress poster featuring the inaugural lineup. When the venue opens, The Truth will also debut its Set List Studio, where fans can purchase hand-crafted, letterpress set list posters unique to each show.

“Nashville is one of the most important music cities in the world,” said Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation. “With The Truth, we’re creating a venue that reflects Nashville’s legacy of performance and songwriting. It will be a space built for artists, built for sound, and built for the kind of live experience Nashville fans deserve.”

On sale date information for individual shows at thetruthnashville.com.

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