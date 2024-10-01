Nashville Zoo Welcomes Two Komodo Dragon Hatchlings

Nashville Zoo is proud to announce its first-ever successful hatching of two Komodo dragons.

Weighing only about 100 grams each, the two hatchlings arrived last week. They are healthy and currently being cared for behind the scenes in the Komodo Dragon facility. These little ones are thriving and are currently being cared for behind the scenes in the Zoo’s Komodo Dragon facility.

Komodo dragons are fascinating creatures and the largest lizards on Earth, reaching lengths of up to 10 feet and weighing as much as 300 pounds. They are apex predators, feasting on a wide range of prey.

Conservation efforts are underway to protect these magnificent lizards as they are classified as endangered by the IUCN. The zoo is actively involved in the Komodo Dragon Species Survival Plan® to ensure their genetic diversity in human care.

