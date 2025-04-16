Nashville Zoo Welcomes Red River Hog Piglet

The Nashville Zoo is celebrating a new addition to its animal family with the surprise birth of a male red river hog piglet, born April 1 to mother Tater. The piglet, affectionately named Chive, arrived earlier than expected, catching the zoo’s staff off guard.

Although Tater’s pregnancy had been confirmed via ultrasound, the team did not anticipate such an early delivery. When the Hoofstock team discovered the newborn, Chive was in a vulnerable state—weak, cold, and still covered in afterbirth. To complicate matters, his mother showed no signs of interest in nursing or caring for him.

Quick action by the Veterinary team at the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center proved critical. Chive was rushed to the facility’s ICU, where he was carefully warmed, rehydrated, and stabilized. Thanks to their care, he is now healthy and thriving under the watchful eye of the Zoo’s animal care team.

Chive is being hand-raised and will eventually take on a special role at the Zoo as an ambassador animal. He will participate in educational encounters and strolls around the grounds, helping guests learn more about red river hogs—an intelligent and engaging species native to Africa.

Zoo visitors can catch a glimpse of Chive at the Veterinary Center or watch his progress live via the nursery camera at http://www.nashvillezoo.org/veterinary-center.

