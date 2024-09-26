Nashville Zoo to Host Hispanic Heritage Festival

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Nashville Zoo partners with Conexión Américas to host Hispanic Heritage Festival presented by Twice Daily at Nashville Zoo on Saturday, September 28. For the third year in a row, this festival celebrates culture and community by honoring Hispanic heritage through traditional dances, music, and food.

The festival will begin at Nashville Zoo at 9:00 a.m. Visitors can expect celebrations throughout the Zoo during the festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full schedule is listed on Nashville Zoo’s website. Guest can expect a full lineup of entertainment and activities to celebrate Hispanic heritage including:

New this year, Nashville Soccer Club will be at Festival Field with a small soccer play area.

Additionally, Festival Field will have a full lineup of main stage entertainment, cultural community partners, interactive booths throughout the park, a Nashville Library puppet show, traditional pastry “Pan Dulce” samples while supplies last, and Craft Creation Tent.

Attendees can watch Roaming Catrina performers at the Dia de los Muertos celebration area in Exhibition Peru

Attendees can watch Roaming Catrina performers at the Dia de los Muertos celebration area in Exhibition Peru Interactive booths will be located throughout the park with animal encounters and shows available in both English and Spanish.

In addition to the activities, traditional food and beverages can be purchased at concession stands and the Zoo’s restaurants. Guests can expect to taste empanadas, chicharrónes, horchata, street tacos, margaritas and more.

“We are excited to welcome the community back for the third year of our Hispanic Heritage Festival,” said Roger Torbert, Nashville Zoo Education Director. “We are always working to ensure that Nashville Zoo is accessible and inclusive to all members of our community, and with the significant involvement of our longtime partners at Conexión Américas, we can share some amazing aspects of Hispanic culture and educate guests on conservation issues impacting Central and South America. Partnering with an organization that is such an integral part of Nashville’s culture helps us reach more people with our mission and provide diverse experiences for the community.”

Conexión Américas was founded in 2002 to address the pressing challenges, and opportunities, created by demographic changes in Middle Tennessee as an increasing number of Latino families moved to Tennessee. The organization works to build a welcoming community and create opportunities where Latino families can belong, contribute, and succeed. They help over 9,000 people start businesses, help children succeed in school and go to college and more.

Festival admission is included with a general Nashville Zoo admission or membership. Please note that advance timed-entry reservations will be required for general admission guests. To purchase tickets please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/tickets.

Hispanic Heritage Festival, presented by Twice Daily was created in partnership with Conexión Américas and is supported by Amazon. For more information and to view the festival schedule please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/hispanicheritagefestival.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email