Nashville Zoo to Host Annual Teddy Bear Clinic

Is your child’s stuffed animal due for a checkup? The Nashville Zoo’s Veterinary Department is inviting you and your family to the annual Teddy Bear Clinic.

Presented by Swauger and Suiter Pediatric Dentistry, the Teddy Bear Clinic is one of the Zoo’s annual event that gives children a look inside healthcare.

The Zoo’s Veterinary Department will perform checkups on your child’s stuffed animals and kids can participate in hands-on learning activities, a photo booth and more.

It will be held inside the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center on March 4 and 5 from 9:15 am – 3:30 pm.

The event costs $5 per child.

For more information, visit here.