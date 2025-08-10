Nashville Zoo Teams Up with Keebler to Celebrate New Cookies

Nashville Zoo and Keebler® invite families on an exciting scavenger hunt this fall season to celebrate the launch of the new Keebler Spookie Fudge Stripes™ cookies. In addition to the Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo event, visitors can locate striped animals and collect fun facts about their unique patterns for a chance to win a grand prize. Plus, participants may encounter a treat with its own special stripes, Fudge Stripes cookies, for free sampling while supplies last.

To join the fun, visitors simply scan the QR code on scavenger hunt signage throughout the Zoo. They will be prompted to find the Zoo’s striped animals and log their discoveries for a chance to win an annual membership to Nashville Zoo and an exclusive Backstage Pass tour for the whole family. *

Families have a chance to earn $5 in Zoo Cash to use toward their visit with proof of purchase of Limited-Edition Keebler Spookie Fudge Stripes, a new Halloween must-have. **

“At Nashville Zoo, we are always looking for ways to make visits extra special for our guests,” said Nashville Zoo’s Marketing and PR Director Jim Bartoo. “This collaboration with Keebler is the perfect blend of Halloween spirit and family fun. Together, we’re making stripes the star of scary season!”

“We believe the best adventures happen when families explore together,” said Kelly Flaherty, Brand Marketing, Keebler Fudge Stripes. “This Halloween, we’re inviting families to discover our new Spookie Fudge Stripes cookies in stores and uncover the wild world of striped animals alongside other zoo Halloween traditions.”

Nashville Zoo visitors can participate in the magic now with purchase of general admission tickets or membership. The scavenger hunt runs through the Zoo’s annual fall event, Boo at the Zoo, and ends on October 31. Boo at the Zoo will run nightly from October 17th through November 1st from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Tickets go on sale August 13th and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

Pick up Keebler Spookie Fudge Stripes cookies at retailers nationwide and head to OpenForMagic.com to unlock even more Halloween fun right from home.

