Nashville Zoo’s Zoolumination to Return with New Displays

The most wonderful time of the year is here with magical experiences just around the corner. The country’s largest lantern festival, Zoolumination, presented by Stella Artois, returns to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. The dazzling festival of lights begins Nov. 13, 2025, and runs through Feb. 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

Returning this year is The Smashville Ice Rink, presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee. Visitors can experience the magical glow of custom-made silk lanterns as they skate. Additionally, guests can expect more than 1,000 one-of-a-kind lighted structures exquisitely constructed featuring wildlife, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, holiday scenes, and more.

The Shiny Details:

Live entertainment from cultural entertainers who will perform nightly at 6:00, 7:00 and 8:00 pm at the Ajax Turner Amphitheater

Glide under the lights on The Smashville Ice Rink presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Visitors can warm up with holiday beverages and traditional foods available throughout the pathways.

Just in time for the holidays, guests are encouraged to venture through a special holiday-themed North Pole Village that will feature the North Pole Express, holiday treats and even visit Santa from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24.

Zoolumination will run nightly from Nov. 13 to Jan. 4 and Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 8 through Feb. 8.

Tickets

Single night tickets are $25 for adults and teens, kids aged 2 to 12 are $21 with children under age 2 free

Members save $5 per single-night ticket

Platinum Pass allows unlimited visits throughout the festival dates and is $39 for adults and teens, and $29 for kids aged 2 to 12.

The ice rink is $12 for nonmembers, $10 for members. Ice skates included.

Please note that advanced tickets are suggested, and it is a rain, snow, or shine event.

Nashville Zoo is partnering with InLight Festival Group for the sixth year in a row to develop and implement this event. Artists, welders, and construction staff from the group help in the design and construction of each lantern in the back of the Zoo property. The production process takes approximately three months. These lanterns will be placed in public viewing areas throughout the Zoo upon completion and will remain in place until the event ends. All lanterns will be illuminated by environmentally friendly LED lights.

InLight Festival Group is a global company and leader in lantern arts with their manufacturing hub located in Zigong, also known as “Lantern City” in China. InLight Festival Group has held lantern festivals in over 16 countries and 30 cities worldwide and has won numerous awards for their designs.

Zoolumination is presented by Stella Artois and supported by Amazon, News 2, and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, Nashville Predators, The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. For more information about Zoolumination, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email