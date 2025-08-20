Nashville Zoo’s Sunset Safari Turns on Southern Charm

Dust off your boots and lay out your finest jeans, Nashville Zoo’s Sunset Safari: Rhinestones & Rhinos presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, returns on Friday, Sept. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunset Safari is the Zoo’s signature fundraising event featuring culinary delights from some of Nashville’s best restaurants and beverage purveyors. Guests can expect live entertainment and close-up encounters with some of the Zoo’s most interesting animals. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Zoo’s website.

The annual fundraising event helps fund the Zoo’s operations, ensuring the well-being of the animals, supporting education outreach, and improving visitor experiences. Guests can explore the Zoo while sampling food and drinks from more than 50 vendors, including Nashville’s best restaurants, spirit brands, bakeries, and coffee shops. Along the way will be areas for guests to stop and enjoy music from “The Voice” contestant Dani Stacy and singer-songwriter Gabriel Broussard. Aligning with this year’s theme, attendees can participate in line-dancing and enjoy entertainment from a Dolly Parton impersonator.

Main Event tickets to Sunset Safari are $175. Guests can upgrade to Patron tickets for $300 and receive early entry and access to the VIP lounge with unique animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres. Benefactors’ tickets are sold in pairs at $1,000 and include everything above plus reserved parking. Champions tickets are also sold in pairs at $5,000 and include everything above along with a special invitation to an exclusive Champions party on October 8th. Tickets are available online and at the Zoo on the night of the event. Sunset Safari is an adults-only event.

For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/sunset-safari.

