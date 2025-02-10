Nashville Zoo Run Returns in March

Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. This race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property past animal habitats, including trails not available to the public. Registration is now open and available to purchase online.

Zoo Run Run offers a myriad of ways to participate this winter. Attendees can run, walk, trot, gallop, or observe from the sidelines. Every registrant receives a long-sleeve performance T-shirt, a race bib, post-race refreshments and free access to attractions until 5:00 pm. New this year, souvenir participant medal upgrades are available at an additional fee while supplies last. Costs for the race start at $10 and include the option to be a race observer, timed participant, or untimed participant.

On the day of the run, the Zoo will close early to the public at 1:00 p.m. The Zoo will reopen at 2:00 p.m. for the event kick-off and the race will begin at 3:00 p.m. Advance packet pick-up is available on Thursday, February 27th and Friday, February 28th from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nashville Zoo’s Croft Center.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed to impress in an animal or Zoo-themed costume for a chance to win a Backstage Pass tour for four. First through Third place will be awarded a medal in 30 timed finisher categories, and first place winners will also receive four general admission Zoo tickets. Proceeds from the race will help fund the Zoo’s conservation work. Zoo Run Run is a rain, snow, or shine event.

Zoo Run Run is presented by Publix® and supported by Mix 92.9, Coke Consolidated, Fleet Feet and Caleres. For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoo-run-run. Full race details can be found at www.runsignup.com/Race/TN/Nashville/NashvilleZooRunRun5K.

