Nashville Zoo Relocates Longtime Cougar Brothers To Senior Sanctuary

Nashville Zoo is preparing to say goodbye to Kokanee and Rainier, the 14-year-old cougar brothers who have been part of the zoo family for more than a decade. The pair will move on Monday, November 24, to Tiger Haven, a big cat sanctuary designed to support senior animals.

Kokanee and Rainier arrived at the zoo in 2012 as five-month-old rescues after their mother was illegally killed near Shelton, Washington. Since then, they’ve become beloved residents and important ambassadors for their species.

Zoo officials say the move will better support the brothers’ comfort and mobility as they age. The current cougar space will not house new animals as the zoo focuses on developing an Asian-inspired area that will include a future orangutan exhibit.

Guests are invited to visit this weekend to wish Kokanee and Rainier well as they begin this next chapter.

