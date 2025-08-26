Nashville Zoo Mourns Loss of Beloved Giraffe Nasha

The Nashville Zoo announced the passing of Nasha, its 11-year-old Masai giraffe, who died last week from intestinal complications.

Nasha was the matriarch of the Zoo’s giraffe herd and was known for her playful personality, love of snacks, and interactions with both guests and zookeepers. Keepers recalled her fondness for drinking from hoses, twirling sticks, and enjoying honey locust pods.

Zoo officials said Nasha touched the lives of countless visitors and served as an ambassador for her endangered species, helping raise awareness of giraffe conservation efforts in Africa.

Zookeeper Brittany added, “Nasha was the very best girl. She loved snacks and would do just about anything for a honey locust pod. She loved twirling sticks and making music with them. She was the beloved matriarch of the herd and made an impact on anyone that was lucky enough to meet her.”

The Zoo invited the community to share memories of Nasha on social media and consider supporting its Conservation Fund in her honor.

