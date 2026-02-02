Nashville Zoo Hosts Souper Bowl Food Drive With Free Tickets For Donors

Nashville Zoo is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help support Tennessee residents through a Souper Bowl food drive.

The Zoo is collecting shelf-stable food donations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7. Zoo admission is not required to participate. Donors who bring four or more eligible food items will receive a complimentary Zoo admission ticket, with a maximum of two tickets per household or donation.

Accepted shelf-stable items include peanut butter, canned meat such as chicken or tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, soups and stews, pasta, and cereal. All donations must be sealed and at least one month away from their expiration date.

Complimentary Zoo tickets may be used during normal Zoo hours through November 2026, though blackout dates may apply.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has served communities since 1978 and distributes food and resources to about 420 nonprofit partner agencies across 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee, helping provide meals to neighbors facing hunger.

