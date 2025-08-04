Nashville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Clouded Leopard Cub

The Nashville Zoo is celebrating International Clouded Leopard Day with the birth of a female clouded leopard cub, born on July 18. Weighing just over a pound—about the size of a teddy bear—she marks the 45th clouded leopard cub born at the Zoo since 1991.

Due to the species’ declining population, her survival is especially important. Following the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP), Zoo staff have chosen to hand-rear the cub to give her the best chance at a healthy future. Guests can watch her development through the viewing windows at the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

In addition to the new arrival, the Zoo recently welcomed a 10-week-old brother-sister pair of clouded leopards from Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Once the new cub is old enough, she’ll be introduced to the pair to help her socialize and grow.

Every cub is a vital step in protecting the future of this vulnerable species.

