Nashville Zoo Call of the Wild to Feature Will Hoge

Nashville Zoo’s Call of the Wild promises an extraordinary evening of gourmet dining, up-close animal encounters, and a unique experience while benefiting the Zoo’s vital conservation work. This year, the event introduces an exciting new tradition—live performances by world-class musicians, adding an unforgettable soundtrack to the night.

The event occurs on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the Zoo. Guests will gather for a cocktail reception and then head to Jungle Terrace for a three-course dinner. After dinner, the group will enjoy an intimate performance by a Grammy Award-winning Grand Ole Opry member. This will be followed by a special set from acclaimed, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Nashville native, Will Hoge. This will truly be a one-of-a-kind experience.

For more information about Call of the Wild and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/callofthewild.

