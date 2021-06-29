MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Two women are seen stuffing bags full of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items at JCPenney at Stones River Town Centre but dropped the keys to the getaway vehicle and couldn’t leave on Saturday, June 26. Police arrested one of the shoplifters.

Dereka Conway, 25, of Nashville, is charged with theft/shoplifting. Conway also had several outstanding theft warrants for her arrest.

A JCPenney manager saw the women bagging merchandise and leave the store without paying around 6:51 p.m.

The two women got into a Dodge Charger but quickly realized they didn’t have the key.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers located Conway and took her into custody.

After checking the get-away vehicle, police found the stolen clothing from JCPenney valued at $2,295. There was an additional $9,683.21 worth of shoes, purses, clothing, iMac desktop computer, and tools to remove magnetic security sensors found inside the car. Some of the items were stolen from Hollister Co. at The Avenue.

Conway is also facing charges for allegedly stealing from Victoria’s Secret at The Avenue. More than $5,800 in merchandise was stolen on May 3, May 6, and May 18. In the May 18 incident, Conway assaulted a manager. Conway dropped her wallet as the manager attempted to take one of the bags from her.

If you know the identity of the second woman, contact Detective Reginal Primas at 629-201-5524 or email tips to [email protected]

Conway is out of jail on a $7,500 bond. She has a hearing on Sept. 14 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

