Nashville Venue The Eighth Room Expands Hours, Debuts Renovated Patio Oasis

The Eighth Room, one of Nashville’s most iconic and exclusive music venues, has announced expanded hours of operation, along with a renovated outdoor patio oasis, just in time for summer.

The lavish and intimate 150-seat venue, located in the space formerly known as Douglas Corner, will now host Happy Hours each week, Monday through Thursday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The venue will also feature a new small bites and Craft Cocktails menu to include The Eighth Room’s private label vodka, ultra clean and filtered five times, a private label American Lager, as well as patron favorite craft cocktails like the Old Fashioned and the Strummer Smash. In addition to weekly Happy Hours, the venue is open Thursday through Saturday 7:00 pm – 2:00 am.

Additionally, the venue has just opened their exclusive outdoor patio that serves as a sanctuary featuring plush built-in seating and a private bar that is the perfect getaway for cocktails with friends or colleagues alike. Patrons can reserve the patio for special occasions and reserve dates to host their own Happy Hours during the week upon request.

The Eighth Room is owned and operated by husband and wife team, Jason and Erin Hollis, both multi-layered creatives, entrepreneurs and business owners. Jason Hollis, also known as HOLLIS, leveraged his 20+ years of experience in the entertainment industry when renovating and curating their ultra-chic passion project.

“We can’t wait to kick off the summer with our new patio expansion,” said Jason Hollis. “This is the perfect spot to drop in for a cocktail after work, team up with colleagues, and recharge the creative soul. This isn’t just another joint; it’s a sanctuary for artists, the rising stars, and those who have their finger on the pulse of the cutting-edge.”

Channeling the raw essence of similar styles like Max’s Kansas City and the notorious Viper Room, it’s no surprise The Eighth Room was recently featured as one of the top venues in the country shaping today’s culture by Town & Country Magazine.

The venue has become one of Nashville’s hottest locations for industry events, parties, live streaming and video / photo shoots to name a few.

When you step inside the alluring 1960’s antique red door with a speakeasy window and custom brass Octopus handles, you become engulfed in a masterpiece of art, including original works by HOLLIS, surrounded by Gucci & Versace wallpapers accented with custom gold chain curtains. A haven dripping in every room, no detail spared, featuring a unique style similar to vintage Hollywood glamour and righteous good vibes. This is an intimate atmosphere where contrasts collide – in the design, in the crowd and on the stage — from punk royalty, rebel rookies, seductive sirens, country all-stars, rock legends, and the audacious spirits that move mountains.

UPCOMING EVENTS THIS SUMMER:

June 26th – An Evening with Miss Pamela Des Barres

June 28th – Cody Belew

July 2nd & August 6th – Rednecks & Rockstars Karaoke Night

July 12th, 19th & 26th – Ready! Set! Prance!

July 13th – Tommy’s Rocktrip feat. Tommy Clufetos

The Eight Room is located at 2106 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204.

