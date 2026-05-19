Nashville to Host Its First Super Bowl at New Nissan Stadium in 2030

The National Football League announced that Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 at the new Nissan Stadium. The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando following a review of the proposal by the NFL’s Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee and a vote by full ownership. More Sports News

“The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the greatest fan events in our history,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible. With great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and Tennessee Titans, we can’t wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030.”

Super Bowl LXIV will mark the first time Nashville will host the event. Below are the hosts for the following four years.

LXI, 2027: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

LXII, 2028: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

LXIII, 2029: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

LXIV, 2030: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

“Hosting the Super Bowl is a defining moment for Nashville and Tennessee and reflects years of work to build Music City into a globally recognized destination for music, entertainment, and live events,” said Deana Ivey, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, president & CEO. “This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase the dynamic and creative character of Nashville to a global audience and to deliver a Super Bowl experience that is distinctly Music City, where music, sports, culture, and hospitality come together in a way few cities can match. We are grateful to the NFL for the confidence they have placed in our community. Nashville has earned a reputation for hosting major events at the highest level, and we are ready to welcome the world.”

In 2019, Nashville hosted the NFL Draft and set a standard, drawing 600,000 fans in a then-record-setting weekend that generated $224 million in economic impact. In addition to the game, Super Bowl week will feature NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience presented by Jersey Mike’s, Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade and meaningful community initiatives, including NFL Source, the league’s procurement program for local and underrepresented businesses.

“We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville’s first Super Bowl in 2030,” said Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state. We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special on a global stage. Thank you to Commissioner Goodell, my fellow owners, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for their partnership throughout this process. We look forward to bringing an unforgettable Super Bowl experience to Nashville together.”

On Location, the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, today launched its Priority Access deposit program for Super Bowl LXIV hospitality packages, offering fans the first opportunity to guarantee seats to the game. On Location’s packages include premium seating options, world-class hospitality service, high-end food and beverage offerings, exclusive entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences that will create lasting memories. A fully refundable, time-stamped Priority Access deposit assures fans their first choice of Super Bowl LXIV tickets and bespoke experiences. To learn more or place a deposit, visit https://OnLocationExp.com/SuperBowlLXIV.

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