Nashville TITANS Detectives Leads to Two Arrests a Seizures of Weapons and Drugs

From Metro Police January 20, 2023

TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) this afternoon arrested convicted felon Trevor Anderson, 26, after learning he was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna.

Detectives located Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him, with the assistance of a THP helicopter, as he rode as the passenger in a stolen Infiniti sedan. The Infiniti was blocked by detectives on Old Hickory Boulevard at Old Lebanon Dirt Road. Anderson and the car’s driver, Terrence L. Brown, 20, were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded two pistols, one of which was stolen in Chattanooga. The other was equipped with a switch that made the gun fully automatic. Brown claimed ownership of that weapon. Also found in the car were 44 grams of heroin and numerous plastic baggies. On Anderson’s person was a plastic bag containing smaller baggies of heroin.

Anderson, who has Nashville convictions for voluntary manslaughter and robbery, is now charged here with vehicle theft, felony heroin possession, felony cocaine possession, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, and gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony. His bond is set at $117,000.

Brown, who was free on $7,500 bond stemming from his arrest last August on felony marijuana and gun charges, is charged with vehicle theft, possession of a prohibited weapon (the modified fully automatic pistol), gun possession in commission of a dangerous felony, and felony cocaine possession. His bond is set at $75,000.