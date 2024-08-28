Nashville Teen Seven Whitman Found Safe

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
145
Photo from TBI

UPDATE AUGUST 28, 2024,2:57pm: Seven Whitman has been found safe in Nashville.

Original Story:

The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Seven Whitman, who is missing from Nashville.

DESCRIPTION:
14-years-old
5’6″
130 lbs.
Blonde hair and blue eyes.

Seven was last seen at home Sunday evening (August 25) wearing a brown tank top, gray sports bra, and gray shorts.
Spot her or have information about her whereabouts?

Call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

