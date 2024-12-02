Nashville Taco Week Returns – December 2-8

‘Tis the season to…eat as many tacos as your stomach can handle during Taco Week, returning December 2-8!

Join the Nashville Scene as they turn Middle Tennessee into a taco lover’s paradise, with 40+ restaurants offering $5 specials that will guac your world! But act fast – these specials are only around for one week!

After you’ve chowed down on as many tacos as your heart can take, be sure to vote for your favorite dish to help us crown the winner of Best Taco in Nashville. Learn more, download the app and find participating locations near you at nashvilletacoweek.com.

