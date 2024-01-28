Nashville Symphony to Receive $40,000 Grant

The Nashville Symphony is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support artist fees for the Nashville Symphony’s performances, recording, and release of an album of works by American composer John Corigliano. In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Nashville Symphony, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

The Nashville Symphony has been the primary ambassador for classical music in Music City since 1946. Led by Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, the ensemble is internationally acclaimed for its focus on contemporary American orchestral music through collaborations with composers including Jennifer Higdon, Terry Riley, Joan Tower, and Aaron Jay Kernis; commissioning and recording projects with Nashville-based artists including Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck, Ben Folds and Victor Wooten; and for its 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. In addition to its classical season, the orchestra performs concerts in a wide range of genres, from pops to live-to-film movie scores, family-focused presentations, holiday events, jazz and cabaret evenings and is the official orchestra for the Nashville Ballet.

An established leader in Nashville and regional arts and cultural communities, the Symphony spearheads groundbreaking community partnerships and initiatives serving thousands of citizens throughout Middle Tennessee. Notable programs include Music In My Neighborhood, Young Peoples Concerts, and, the Accelerando program, providing professional performance, educational, and career opportunities for students from underrepresented ethnicities in American orchestras. More at nashvillesymphony.org/education.