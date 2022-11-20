Nashville Symphony to Host Iconic Band WAR in March 2023

Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for more than four decades before millions across the globe.

The band has garnered 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits and more than 50 million records sold to date, as well as countless samples and nods by acclaimed artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flo-Rida, Tupac, Smash Mouth, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn and more.

Their long list of iconic hits includes “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid” and many more.

Presented without the Nashville Symphony.

WHEN: March 15, 2023, 7:30 PM

WHERE: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place

MORE INFO: nashvillesymphony.org/WAR