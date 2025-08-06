Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan Valentine to Retire After 28 Years

The Nashville Symphony announced that President & CEO Alan D. Valentine will retire at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, marking the end of an extraordinary 28-year tenure that has transformed the Symphony into one of the nation’s leading orchestras.

Since joining the Symphony in 1998, Valentine has led the organization through an unprecedented era of artistic and institutional growth. His visionary leadership helped shape many of the Symphony’s most defining milestones, including the design, financing, and construction of the acoustically superb Schermerhorn Symphony Center; two successful capital and endowment campaigns totaling $145 million; and the appointment of key artistic leaders, including the initial and returning appointment of Leonard Slatkin as Music Advisor. Under his direction, the Symphony has earned 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations, produced more than 40 acclaimed recordings, commissioned and premiered dozens of innovative works, including the landmark opera The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph and the ambitious Violins of Hope, made its Carnegie Hall debut, and embarked on a sold-out East Coast tour. Valentine also launched the nationally recognized Accelerando program and significantly expanded the Symphony’s reach, engaging more than 550,000 Middle Tennesseans annually through concerts, education programs, and community initiatives.

Valentine’s steady leadership also guided the organization through some of its most challenging moments, including the 2010 flood that caused $40 million in damage to Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Throughout, the Symphony emerged with resilience and an unwavering commitment to its mission of artistic excellence and community service.

Today, the Nashville Symphony presents more than 200 performances annually, appealing to a wide range of musical audiences with programming that includes classical, pop, country, blockbuster movie scores, R&B, family-friendly concerts, community initiatives, educational programs, and more.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the Nashville Symphony and this incredible community,” said Valentine. “Together, we have built something truly special: a world-class orchestra performing in a world-class hall that not only delivers extraordinary musical experiences but also enriches the lives of people across Middle Tennessee. I am deeply grateful to our musicians, staff, boards, volunteers, donors, audiences, and the arts community for their support and for sharing in this journey for the past 28 years.”

To ensure a seamless transition and maintain the Symphony’s trajectory of artistic excellence, community impact, and financial sustainability, the Board of Directors has engaged Arts Consulting Group to lead a national search for the Nashville Symphony’s next President & CEO.

“Alan’s leadership has had a profound impact on the Nashville Symphony and Nashville,” said Mary Cavarra, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His vision, dedication, and resilience have positioned the Symphony as a cultural cornerstone of our city and a leader in the orchestral world. We are profoundly grateful for his decades of service and leadership and look forward to celebrating his remarkable legacy in the months ahead.”

Teresa Sebastian, Chair of the Search Committee and Board Chair-Elect, added, “We are committed to conducting a thorough and thoughtful search for our next President & CEO, ensuring we find a leader who will build on Alan’s extraordinary legacy while guiding the Symphony into its next chapter of artistic innovation, community connection, and financial sustainability.”

In September 2025, Leonard Slatkin, internationally acclaimed conductor and longtime friend of the Nashville Symphony, will return to serve as Music Advisor, ensuring continuity in artistic leadership during this period of transition.

