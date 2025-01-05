Nashville Symphony Offering Free MLK Day Concert

The Nashville Symphony is excited to announce that its 31st annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration concert, MLK: A Celebration in Song, will now be free to the public thanks to a generous sponsorship from Spencer Fane. Reservations are required. Tickets and more information are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/mlk.

“This concert embodies our mission to inspire and engage the diverse and growing Nashville community with live orchestral music experiences,” said Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. “We are deeply grateful to Spencer Fane for making it possible to open our doors and welcome the community to this meaningful celebration of Dr. King’s legacy.”

Led by conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush, MLK: A Celebration in Song will feature the world-class Nashville Symphony, the powerful voices of the Celebration Chorus, Celebration Youth Chorus, and W. Crimm Singers, and four-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist and country music trailblazer Mickey Guyton. The evening promises a moving blend of classical, contemporary, and spiritual music that celebrates Dr. King’s enduring message of hope, equality, and justice.

“Partnering with the Nashville Symphony to ensure that this powerful tribute to Dr. King is accessible to everyone is important to us and aligns with our mission to positively impact the communities we serve,” said Stacey Garrett Koju, Partner at Spencer Fane. “We are honored to continue our tradition of supporting an event that amplifies Dr. King’s timeless message for equality.”

Before the concert, Spencer Fane invites ticketholders to a complimentary pre-concert reception from

6:15 -7:15 p.m.

Tickets are also available for a VIP Experience with Mickey Guyton, featuring an exclusive Q&A session and a photo opportunity with the artist. Proceeds from the VIP Experience directly support the Nashville Symphony’s 300+ annual music education and community programs across Middle Tennessee. VIP Experience tickets are $100.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit nashvillesymphony.org/mlk.

