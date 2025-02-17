Nashville Symphony March Events 2025

The Nashville Symphony’s March 2025 schedule includes a one-night-only engagement with a special appearance by Dolly Parton for the world premiere of Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony; Guest Conductor David Danzmayr and pianist Aaron Diehl perform works by Schubert and Mary Lou Williams; Guest Conductor Rune Bergmann and saxophonist Branford Marsalis perform works by John Williams and Rachmaninoff; the launch of the Nashville Symphony’s 3rd Annual Music in My Neighborhood community initiative; a can’t-miss showcase of music from beloved New Jersey musicians; a one-night-only concert with Rita Wilson; iconic tribute shows for legends Tom Petty and Simon & Garfunkel; beloved jazz duo Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap; the second installment of a new concert series with the historic Bluebird Café; Gregory Alan Isakov live with the Nashville Symphony; the return of taiko drumming ensemble KODO; and The Lion King with the Symphony performing the score live-to-film. Listed concerts,dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

Jersey Boys and Girls with the Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, March 4, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $42

This can’t-miss musical extravaganza will honor iconic New Jersey artists like Sinatra,

Bruce, Frankie Valli, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Bon Jovi, Lesley Gore, and more.

Expect fully orchestrated renditions of hits like “Fly Me To The Moon,” “That’s Life!,” “Fire,”

“I Will Always Love You,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “What the World Needs Now,” “My Eyes

Adored You,” and so much more. Featuring a slate of blow-your-mind singers backed by the

Nashville Symphony. More information here.

3rd Annual Music in My Neighborhood: Antioch

COMMUNITY EVENT

Thursday, March 6, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Free

This free community concert is a part of the Nashville Symphony’s third iteration of Music

in My Neighborhood, a musical residency in a Nashville neighborhood. This season’s Music

in My Neighborhood residency will be held in Antioch this month. The Symphony will

partner with local organizations and schools to highlight Antioch’s history, culture, and

residents through a series of free ensemble performances, educational programs, and

unique collaborations. This concert has been relocated from Antioch High School to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. More information here.

The Legendary Life of Tom Petty Featuring Clayton Bellamy

Friday, March 7, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

The stories and songs from one of the greatest singer/songwriters in rock and roll history is

being brought to the stage in “The Legendary Life of Tom Petty” with songs such as

“Learning To Fly,” “American Girl,” and “Don’t Come Around Here.” Juno award-winning

recording artist Clayton Bellamy and an all-star band of musicians will take you on a musical and visual journey through Petty’s humble beginnings in Florida to becoming one of the greatest music icons of all time. “The Legendary Life of Tom Petty” is heart-breaking and heart-warming production and the ultimate way to experience the music of Tom Petty live! Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

Rita Wilson with the Nashville Symphony

Saturday, March 8, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $46

A multi-talented actor, singer, producer, and visual artist, Rita Wilson will collaborate with

the Nashville Symphony and special guests to perform her first-ever concert with full

orchestra! This truly special evening will feature world premiere arrangements of Rita’s

most beloved hits and more. More information here.

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

Sunday, March 9, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $25

The duo returns! GRAMMY® and Tony Award-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater puts

her unique spin on standards and jazz classics. This fearless voyager, explorer, pioneer, and

keeper of tradition will be joined by Bill Charlap, one of today’s leading jazz pianists.

Together, for one incredibly special evening, they will explore a wide range of material with

impeccable style, skill, and sensitivity. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More

information here.

Bluebird at the Symphony with Kelly Archer, Natalie Hemby, and

Trannie Anderson

Monday, March 10, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $34

For the first time, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to the Schermerhorn Symphony

Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The

Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration,

celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites – hits made famous by

superstars like Lady Gaga, Lauren Daigle, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan,

Rascal Flatts, and more – reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by members of the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony. More information here.

Gregory Alan Isakov with the Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, March 11, 7:30 PM

SOLD OUT

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov brings his introspective melodies and

poetic lyrics to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for an unforgettable evening with the

Nashville Symphony, led by conductor Chris Dragon. With six acclaimed studio albums,

including the GRAMMY®-nominated Evening Machines and his latest release Appaloosa

Bones, Isakov’s music paints vivid landscapes that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Experience Isakov’s hauntingly beautiful songs like never before as his signature sound is

elevated by the rich harmonies of the full orchestra. More information here.

Schubert’s Unfinished and The Zodiac Suite

Friday, March 14 & Saturday, March 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Jazz meets classical as the multi-faceted pianist Aaron Diehl brings his trio for a rare

performance of Mary Lou Williams’s Zodiac Suite, a suite of 12 pieces inspired by

astrological signs and musicians born under them. Newcomer David Danzmayr opens his

program with Golijov’s Sidereus, the composer’s depiction of Galileo’s celestial “Starry

Messenger,” before delving into Schubert’s best-known work, the “Unfinished” symphony.

The evening ends on a light note with Johann Strauss, Jr.’s Emperor Waltzes. More

information here.

KODO One Earth Tour 2025: Warabe

Tuesday, March 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $32

Back by popular demand, KODO returns! In Japanese, the word “Kodo” holds a double

meaning. It can be translated as “heartbeat,” the primal source of all rhythm or “children of

the drum,” which reflects the group’s desire to play the drums with the simple heart of a

child. No stranger to the stage, Kodo has given more than 7,000 performances in more than 50 countries and regions on five continents. Audiences will be thrilled by Kodo’s rhythmic and intense sounds when it returns to the Schermerhorn. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony

Thursday, March 20, 7:30 PM

SOLD OUT

Dolly Parton, celebrated icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, brings the world

premiere of Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony to the Schermerhorn

Symphony Center! Led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, and featuring the

Nashville Symphony, this unique symphonic experience reimagines Dolly’s greatest hits—

including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You”—with new

orchestrations and vivid multimedia storytelling. More information here.

The Lion King in Concert

Saturday, March 22, 7:30 PM; Sunday, March 23, 2:00 & 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $55

Bring the entire family to experience the epic Walt Disney Animation Studio’s feature The

Lion King with Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score performed live by the Nashville

Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The original 1994 version features

unforgettable music by a team including Elton John, lyricist Tim Rice, and Hans Zimmer —

plus African vocal and choir arrangements by South African producer and composer Lebo

M. More information here.

John Williams and Rachmaninoff’s Second

Thursday, March 27; Friday, March 28; Saturday, March 29, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Branford Marsalis, of the Marsalis jazz family dynasty, takes a solo turn in master-of-

melodies John Williams’s saxophone concerto—largely based on his score from the 2002

film Catch Me If You Can. Guest conductor Rune Bergmann begins with Tambor, a work the

orchestra has recorded with Joan Tower, and culminates with Rachmaninoff’s sweepingly

romantic Second Symphony. More information here.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Sunday, March 30, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $47

Following a sold-out tour in the UK and across Europe, The Simon and Garfunkel Story

heads to North American shores. A theatrical-style concert experience, this show traces the

life and times of the influential ’60s act with video projections and vintage clips, and of

course, live performances of loads of the duo’s greatest hits. You can expect to hear “The

Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “America,” “The

Boxer,” “April Come She Will,” “The Only Living Boy in New York,” “Homeward Bound,”

and many more in this captivating trip down memory lane! Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

