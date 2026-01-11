Nashville Symphony Events for February 2026

5 Symphonie Fantastique with Nathan Aspinall

Saturday, February 21, 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 22, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall makes his Classical Series debut with a program that

explores passion, obsessive love, and musical brilliance. Aspinall selected Berlioz’s

Symphonie fantastique for its storytelling and Britten’s striking Violin Concerto to feature

one of his favorite violinists, Benjamin Beilman. The concert opens with Ligeti’s dazzling

Concert Românesc, a folk-inspired gem that sets the stage for this unforgettable musical

journey.

