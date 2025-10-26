Nashville Symphony December 2025 Schedule

The Nashville Symphony’s December 2025 schedule features the annual tradition of Handel’s Messiah with the Nashville Symphony Chorus; holiday movies with the Symphony performing the scores live-to-film; an evening of holiday brass with members of Nashville Symphony; and Christmas concerts from a star-studded list of artists including country icon Trisha Yearwood, New Orleans jazz legends Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and orchestral pop artist Cody Fry. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood and the Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, December 2 & Wednesday, December 3, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $64

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the incomparable Trisha Yearwood with

the Nashville Symphony, featuring songs from her brand-new holiday album

Christmastime! This promises to be a heartwarming and unforgettable holiday celebration,

blending the festive spirit of Christmas with the power and emotion of Trisha Yearwood’s

signature sound, all backed by the lush orchestrations of the Nashville Symphony. Get ready for an enchanting evening of holiday cheer and timeless music! More information.

Home Alone in Concert

Friday, December 5 & Saturday, December 6, 7:30 PM; Sunday, December 7, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $89

A Music City holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer

John Williams’s charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Nashville

Symphony. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his homeagainst two bungling thieves. More information.

Elf™ in Concert

Wednesday, December 10 & Thursday, December 11, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $54

Experience your favorite Christmas film transformed with the music of a live symphony

orchestra in Elf™ in Concert! Audiences can rediscover the magic of this holiday classic

while your Nashville Symphony performs John Debney’s wonderful score and Santa Claus

soars across the big screen in high definition. More information.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas

Friday, December 12, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $64

THE annual tradition returns! Don’t miss Drew and Ellie Holcomb – the Nashville-based

husband and wife Americana duo – and The Neighbors at their annual Schermerhorn

Christmas concert. Come ring in the most wonderful time of the year with this beloved

couple. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information.

Holiday Brass Spectacular with Members of the Nashville Symphony

Sunday, December 14, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

Join members of your Nashville Symphony brass, percussion, and organ sections for a

festive and joyful holiday concert. Audiences of all ages will rejoice in beautiful, seasonal

selections like “the Suite” from The Nutcracker, March of the Toys from Babes in Toyland,

“Joy to The World,” and “Sleigh Ride.” Our musicians can’t wait to share this classical

Christmas celebration with you, your family, and friends in the splendor of Schermerhorn

Symphony Center. More information.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Creole Christmas

Monday, December 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $43

Get in the holiday spirit with a New Orleans twist! The Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings

their beloved Creole Christmas to Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. They’ll

perform their timeless New Orleans classics and put their NOLA spin on your favorite

holiday songs. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information.

Cody Fry Christmas with the Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $42

Cody Fry Christmas is a festive orchestral pops experience, blending holiday classics, Cody’s biggest hits, and special moments with live video projection! Featuring the return of

conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez leading the Nashville Symphony. More information.

Handel’s Messiah with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus

Friday, December 19 & Saturday, December 20, 7:30 PM; Sunday, December 21, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Experience Nashville’s grandest Messiah, brought to life by the powerful Nashville

Symphony and Chorus, joined by four extraordinary soloists. Celebrate the season with the

resounding “Hallelujah” Chorus and the passion, drama, and breathtaking beauty of this

timeless masterpiece. More information.

The Nashville Symphony is where music comes alive for Middle Tennessee and beyond. Founded in 1946, the orchestra performs at the world-class Schermerhorn Symphony Center, presenting a mix of classical masterpieces, groundbreaking new works, jazz, pop, film concerts, and family programming. A champion of contemporary American orchestral music, the Symphony has premiered and recorded works by today’s most celebrated and innovative composers, earning 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. The Nashville Symphony performs nearly 200 concerts,including many free and low-cost education and community programs that annually reach nearly 550,000 people of all ages across the Middle Tennessee region.

