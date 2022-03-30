On April 28-30, the Nashville Symphony will welcome an array of top-notch performers who will grace the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for Nat King Cole at 100 in honor of the extraordinary musician, vocalist, composer, and civil rights activist Nat King Cole.

This orchestral celebration will take the audience on a musical journey through Nat King Cole’s history and influential legacy. Nat King Cole at 100 will feature the Nashville Symphony and exceptional GRAMMY® honored special guest artists performing some of his most famous songs, tap dance, and more. The auditory and pictorial experience of Nat King Cole at 100 reminds audiences of Cole’s impact. The concert introduces new fans to the historical significance of Cole as a trailblazer who united people around the globe and became the first major African American entertainer to host a nationally televised variety show, “The Nat King Cole Show,” in 1956.

“The Nashville Symphony is thrilled to honor the life and legacy of this groundbreaking artist,” says Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.“Our FirstBank Pops Series is dedicated to showcasing the many different ways that the orchestra adds depth and vibrancy to all genres of music, and I can’t think of a musician whose body of work is more deserving of this treatment. At the heart of this show are songs that capture the full range of human emotion and experience, and the Nashville Symphony and our incredible lineup of guest artists will bring all of these songs vividly to life.”

Featuring GRAMMY Award-winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington as Music Director, along with special guest artists Phillip Attmore, Patti Austin, Gerald Clayton, Will Downing, Ryan Shaw, Mark Whitfield, and Ben Williams, the evening will showcase new arrangements of some of Cole’s most iconic songs. As one of the top vaunted musicians, Cole built a discography that includes some of the greatest pop melodies of all time, many of which will be showcased at Nat King Cole at 100, including “Unforgettable,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66,” “Mona Lisa,” “Nature Boy,” “Smile,” “Embraceable You,” “L-O-V-E,” and more. The jam-packed two-hour and fifteen-minute show will be accompanied by curated visual projections featuring historic images and video footage of the renowned music legend.

Nat King Cole is considered an American icon. He inhabits some of music’s most timeless songs and still leaves a profound impact on music today. Steeped in jazz, his inimitable talents enabled him to transcend the boundaries of specific music genres and be celebrated worldwide.

Nat King Cole at 100 will be held for three nights only, April 28-30. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at NashvilleSymphony.org. Show dates and times are also available on the Nashville Symphony website.