Nashville Symphony Cancels Frozen in Concert This Weekend Due to Winter Storm

The Nashville Symphony has canceled its scheduled Frozen in Concert performances on January 24 and 25.

No reschedule date was shared at this time. Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “While we were elated to open up the gates for you, it seems Elsa will be working her magic in Middle Tennessee. Love is an open door, but unfortunately, ours will be closed for this weekend’s performances of Frozen in Concert on January 24 & 25.”

The message continued, “As the storm rages on, we hope you stay safe, especially if you venture outside to build a snowman. We love our audiences, and it will be hard to let them go, but we look forward to when we can finally see a summer breeze blow away a winter storm and welcome you back to Schermerhorn.”

All ticket holders received an email about their options.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email