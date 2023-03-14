Nashville Symphony April 2023 Concerts

NASHVILLE, TN—March 13, 2023, The Nashville Symphony’s April 2023 schedule features a month of unforgettable and historic performances that highlight the organization’s curatorial range.

Features the history-making world premiere of a massive, groundbreaking work by composer Hannibal Lokumbe; pop’s most iconic family band; an expansive jazz trio; a supergroup of star-studded instrumentalists; a pops concert featuring music of Hollywood and Mexico; and a family-friendly matinee filled with magic and wonder.

The Aaron Diehl Trio (April 2)

The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph (April 13, 14, 15, 16)

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer & Rakesh Chaurasia (April 19)

The Jacksons (April 21)

The Three Mexican Tenors (April 27, 28, 29)

Music and Magic (April 29)