Nashville Symphony Announces Summer Movies at Schermerhorn

The Nashville Symphony has announced a new summer movie series featuring iconic,

music-driven films full of great sound and unforgettable stories. From the high-octane energy of School of Rock and the soulful journey of Ray, to a Wicked sing-along event and the legendary antics of The Blues Brothers, this series brings music lovers and movie fans together for an unforgettable night out – and also features a double-header on Sunday,

August 24. Tickets are on sale now, and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/summeratschermerhorn. These events are presented without the Nashville Symphony.

Wicked Sing-Along

Sunday, August 24, 1:30 PM

Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning

powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young

woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her truempower, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. Rated PG.

The Blues Brothers

Sunday, August 24, 7:30 PM

Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door

Two soul-singing brothers are sent on a “mission from God” to raise $5,000 to save a

Chicago orphanage. On their fund-raising tour de force, they encounter a multitude of

mishaps and mayhem. Rated R.

School of Rock

Wednesday, August 27, 7:30 PM

Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door

Jack Black strikes all the right chords as a teacher who turns his private-school pupils into a

classic-rock band. Refreshing, screwball comedy never takes itself too seriously. Written by

Mike White, who co-stars as Black’s buddy. Rated PG-13.

Ray

Wednesday, August 27, 7:30 PM

Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door

The life and career of music legend Ray Charles, including his relationship with his enduring

wife, Della, are the subjects of this Oscar-winning biopic. Rated PG-13.

About the Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony inspires and engages audiences across Middle Tennessee with extraordinary live orchestral music experiences. Founded in 1946, the Symphony is celebrated for its commitment to contemporary American orchestral music, innovative programming across genres, and a prolific recording legacy, earning 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. The Symphony reaches nearly 550,000 annually through award-

winning education programs and community initiatives and connects with almost 13 million worldwide through recordings, broadcasts, and streaming. The Nashville Symphony is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching its community and inspiring the next generation of music lovers. Learn more at nashvillesymphony.org.

